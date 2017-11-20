Salim Mehajer in custody after car crash and alleged AVO breach

- هل أحبط الحريري ″الحركة التصحيحية″ في تيار المستقبل؟
SALIM Mehajer, in court today charged with dangerous driving and breaching an AVO, has made an unusual request to secure bail.
George Thomas, Mr Mehajer’s barrister, told the court the controversial property developer would seek bail when the case was addressed this afternoon. Among the conditions he said Mr Mehajer would abide by if bail was granted was a ban on using Instagram.
Mr Mehajer would also report to police twice a week, forfeit $5000, not enter the suburb of Kingsgrove, where his wife lives, and not interfere with witnesses.
Mr Thomas told Magistrate Joy Bolous that Mehajer used Instagram to breach the AVO police had imposed on behalf of his estranged wife.
“We will submit not to use Instagram, a service used to commit the offence.”
The police prosecutor indicated the bail application would be opposed.
Mr Mehajer was reportedly screaming his estranged wife’s name after being involved in a car crash in the early hours of this morning.
The former deputy mayor of Auburn was arrested following the crash at Kingsgrove and for allegedly breaching the AVO that prevents him from seeing his wife Aysha Learmonth.
Mr Thomas said he expected there would be evidence from the crash this morning obtained via dash cam.
The 31-year-old was in custody at Campsie Police Station overnight. He arrived at Burwood Local Court today in the back of a police van dressed in a blue hoodie and thongs.
His lawyer Mahmoud Abbas told media outside court “I’m sure he’s in good hands” when asked how Mr Mehajer had coped in custody.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Mehajer was heard screaming his estranged wife’s name, Aysha, after the crash.
A couple who were woken by the incident said it was Mr Mehajer’s screams, not the crash that woke them up.
Mr Mehajer told a court last week he and his wife were still happily married.
“She wants to get out of the media and acts like she’s not with me but she is with me,” he said. “We are still talking.”
The lavish wedding in 2015 catapulted the couple to national stardom.
The extravagant outdoor ceremony, which saw Aysha and Salim tie the knot, involved four helicopters, a jet, a sea plane and a motorcade of luxury sports cars and motorcycles. But within 12 months the fairytale romance looked to have turned into a nightmare.
The arrest comes after a tough weekend for the Mehajer family.
Mr Mehajer’s sister Aisha on Saturday married Hassan Sam Sayour, the nephew of notorious Sydney nightclub identity John Ibrahim.
But on the eve of the wedding, John Ibrahim’s bodyguard Semi “Tongan Sam” Ngata was shot in the back in what was rumoured to be a bid to stop the nuptials.
The wedding was mere metres away from the scene of the shooting, an act police described as a “brazen and targeted” attack.
And while all this was happening, Salim Mehajer was frantically trying to find a personal assistant. The property developer took to Instagram at the weekend to find a “sophisticated personal assistant” who must not have a criminal history, but must be able to drive.
In what we can only assume is a reminder that he will be the boss, another requirement appears to be: “don’t steer”.
Mr Mehajer planned to announce the successful applicant on Tuesday and warned for “spam/fake or time wasting potential staff ... (Termination will take pace [sic] immediately).” He means “place”.
But in a since deleted post on Instagram, Mr Mehajer said his account had been hacked and he was not actually looking for an assistant.
It included a photo of him with his estranged wife and said: “My phone has been hacked as i misplaced my phone”.


