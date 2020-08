ميا خليفة تتخلى عن وشمها الحزبي.. وهل تزور لبنان قريباً؟

View this post on Instagram

DESIGN MY NEXT TATTOO! A Lebanese artist should be the one to sketch my cover up of this misplaced patriotism from when I was 18. Please submit by tagging me in stories or grid post and hashtag #CoverThatTrash. I want a geographic outline of Lebanon with honor paid to this tragedy. Make it red. Make it stand out. Make it a conversation starter so no one I ever encounter forgets about Beirut. @ivanatattooart has generously offered to ink the coverup live on stream Sunday AND WE ARE ALL GETTING COVID TESTED BEFOREHAND (twitch.tv/miakhalifa). I’ll be on from 9 AM PST - 12 PM PST to countdown the final few hours of the Mia Khalifa glasses auction benefiting the @lebaneseredcross, and to raise some more money on Twitch! I have some fun planned for y’all with @bigbossboze and a few other guests, so tune in!

